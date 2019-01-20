Famous birthdays for Jan. 20: Rainn Wilson, Bill Maher

Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin, pictured at the White House on June 30, turns 89 on January 20. File Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI | License Photo

Rainn Wilson and his wife, Holiday Reinhorn, attend the premiere of "The Meg" at TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on August 6. Wilson turns 53 on January 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- French physicist Andre-Marie Ampere in 1775

-- Harold Gray, creator of the comic strip "Little Orphan Annie," in 1894

-- Comedian George Burns in 1896

-- Greek businessman Aristotle Onassis in 1906

-- Italian film director Federico Fellini in 1920

-- Actor DeForest Kelley in 1920

-- Actor Patricia Neal in 1926

-- Actor Tom Baker in 1934 (age 85)

-- Comic Arte Johnson in 1929 (age 90)

-- Astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, the second man to set foot on the moon, in 1930 (age 89)

-- Director David Lynch in 1946 (age 73)

-- Singer-musician Paul Stanley (Kiss) in 1952 (age 67)

-- TV host Bill Maher in 1956 (age 63)

-- Actor Lorenzo Lamas in 1958 (age 61)

-- Former Major League Baseball manager/player Ozzie Guillen in 1964 (age 55)

-- Actor Rainn Wilson in 1966 (age 53)

-- Actor/TV personality Stacey Dash in 1967 (age 52)

-- Actor Skeet Ulrich in 1970 (age 49)

-- Country singer Brantley Gilbert in 1985 (age 34)

-- Actor Evan Peters in 1987 (age 32)