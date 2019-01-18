'WWHL': Chrissy Teigen, John Legend recall 'major blowout' fight

Chrissy Teigen (L) and John Legend recalled the huge row they had at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's wedding. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are sharing details about a "major blowout" fight in their past.

The 33-year-old model and 40-year-old singer recalled the huge row they had at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's wedding during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Teigen said she was feeling "insecure" when she and Legend got into it at Kardashian and West's lavish nuptials in May 2014.

"It was a major blowout to the point where every time I see them I feel like apologizing for it," Teigen said. "I think I was really intimidated. I think it came from a lot of insecurity and I took it out on John."

"It was a lot of fabulous, amazing people in one room," she explained. "I was just very insecure -- I think that's where it stemmed from. You know how things snowball into a bigger thing? And also drinking, that doesn't help."

Teigen previously mentioned her fight with Legend in an interview with Kardashian on the reality star's app in July 2016.

"John and I got in the biggest fight at Kim and Kanye's wedding... That you've ever seen in your whole life," she said.

Kardashian said she also got into a fight with West during Teigen and Legend's wedding.

"Wait, I got in a fight with Kanye during your wedding," the reality star said. "I didn't go... [North] was just born and I was so fat, and I had nothing to wear so he kept texting me, 'Babe, this is the most beautiful wedding.'"

"We got into the biggest fight," she shared. "[I was like], 'Just stop texting me. Go enjoy the wedding. You're making me feel so bad!'"

Teigen and Legend married in September 2013 and are parents to two children, 2-year-old daughter Luna and 8-month-old son Miles. Teigen praised Legend on his birthday in December, calling him "the most incredible man."