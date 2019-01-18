Ronda Rousey attends the premiere of "Mile 22" on August 9. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Ronda Rousey voices Sonya Blade in a new gameplay trailer for "Mortal Kombat 11." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- WWE star Ronda Rousey is taking on the role of classic video game character Sonya Blade in Mortal Kombat 11.

Rousey will be voicing Sonya in the fighting game sequel that is set to arrive for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on April 23.

Rousey's involvement with the title was announced alongside a gameplay trailer for Sonya on Thursday that featured the Mortal Kombat mainstay punishing her opponents by kicking them into a helicopter and rushing them into a gun turret.

The reigning Raw Women's Champion also discussed in the trailer how it felt to be voicing a character she has admired since she was young.

"I've always admired her and admittedly kind of emulated her in my own way and now I get to try and be her," Rousey said about Sonya.

Rousey has previously appeared as herself in video games for UFC and WWE. She will be defending her Raw Women's Championship against Sasha Banks at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 27.

Mortal Kombat 11 developer NetherRealm Studios also released on Thursday a gameplay trailer that highlights the game's brutal Fatality moves featuring characters Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Baraka and Skarlet.