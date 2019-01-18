Michael Buble encounters Eric Stonestreet during 'Ellen' prank

Michael Bublé (L) and Luisana Lopilato attend the Juno Awards on March 25. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Eric Stonestreet (L) and Lindsay Schweitzer attend the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Michael Bublé thought Ellen DeGeneres was "reverse punking" him when he bumped into Eric Stonestreet during a hidden camera stunt. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Michael Bublé had a chance encounter with Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet during a prank on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The 43-year-old singer said on Friday's episode that he thought DeGeneres was "reverse punking" him when he bumped into Stonestreet during a hidden camera stunt.

"I thought you were punking me for sure," Bublé said. "My eyes got so big and I went, 'Oh no, they're doing it to me!'"

"It was hilarious because we just picked a random market and you just happened to be there," DeGeneres told Stonestreet.

DeGeneres sent Bublé to give out samples of Bubly water and work as a cashier at a supermarket. She fed the singer lines to repeat to customers, one of whom ended up being Stonestreet.

"I smell something awry at my Handy Market," Stonestreet said as Bublé began making a beeping noise each time he rang up an item. He recognized Bublé after the singer asked for a hug.

Bublé promotes Bubly water in real life in a new ad for Super Bowl LIII. The commercial shows Bublé using a permanent marker to "correct" the labels on bottles of Bubly to "Bublé."

"I might be Canadian, but I'm a big fan of American football," the star told People. "I had a blast doing my very first Super Bowl commercial with Bublé -- I mean Bubly."