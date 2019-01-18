Famous birthdays for Jan. 18: Dave Bautista, Kevin Costner

Dave Bautista attends the premiere of "Hotel Artemis" at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles on May 19. The actor turns 50 on January 18. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jason Segel (L) and Alexis Mixter arrive on the red carpet for the 88th Academy Awards at the Hollywood and Highland Center in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 28, 2016. The actor turns 39 on January 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo