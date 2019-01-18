Carlos PenaVega (L) and Alexa PenaVega will welcome their second child. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Carlos PenaVega and Alexa PenaVega are expecting baby No. 2.

Alexa, 30, said in an Instagram post Thursday that she's "beyond" excited to welcome another child with Carlos, 29.

Alexa shared a photo of herself holding a positive pregnancy test while posing with Carlos and their 2-year-old son, Ocean King. The pregnant actress couldn't help but gush in the caption.

"Holy Moly!!! Guys!!! We are having another baby!!! Do we wake Ocean up and tell him??!!" she captioned the post. "Beyond blessed and excited to continue growing this family!!! Get ready for a whole new set of adventures!!!"

Carlos also shared the news in a post on his own account.

"It's HAPPENING... AGAIN! WE'RE HAVING ANOTHER BABY!!! 2019 another PenaVega is joining the family!" the actor wrote.

"This year we will officially be able to say we have 'kids'! Our minds are blown and we are beyond blessed and excited for our growing family!!! Let the journey begin!!!" he added.

Alexa and Carlos celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary Jan. 4. The couple shared their intentions for their marriage and family in the new year in Instagram posts last week.

"We are striving to be Consistent, intentional and impactful... in ALL areas of our lives!" Alexa wrote. "Here is to an AWESOME 2019 filled with LOVE, ADVENTURES, and getting to know GOD more than we ever have before!"

"TRUST ME.. we ain't perfect.. but we are working through it all TOGETHER! There's no shame in loving Jesus. No shame in being YOU. And that's what we're going to be. THE PENAVEGA'S!!" Carlos added.

Carlos came to fame on the Nickelodeon series Big Time Rush, while Alexa played Carmen Cortez in the Spy Kids movies. The couple competed against each other in Dancing with the Stars Season 21.