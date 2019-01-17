Lorna Doom, Germs bassist has died, drummer Don Bolles confirms

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Lorna Doom, the bassist behind influential punk band the Germs has died, the band's drummer Don Bolles confirmed on Facebook.
"She left this mortal coil today around 1," Bolles said in a comment Wednesday on Facebook in response to his post that said "Lorna."
A cause of death has not been announced. Doom's age has also not been confirmed, with some outlets reporting that she was 50-years-old.
Doom, born Teresa Ryan, joined the Germs in 1977 which also featured singer Darby Crash and guitarist Pat Smear. The band released their only album, the influential GI in 1979 before disbanding in 1980 after Crash committed suicide.
The Germs began performing again starting in 2005 with actor Shane West serving as singer. West portrayed Crash in a 2007 Germs biopic titled What We Do in Secret.
Notable deaths of 2018
Chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on August 16, 2014. Bourdain died by suicide
in France at the age of 61, his employer CNN announced on June 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Penny Marshall arrives on the red carpet at the SNL 40th Anniversary Special in New York City on February 15, 2015. The "Laverne & Shirley" actress died
of complications from diabetes on December 18 in her home in California. Marshall was 75 years old. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Director Bernardo Bertolucci arrives at photocall during the 64th annual Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 11, 2011. Bertolucci received an honorary Palme Dõor for his lifetime achievements. The director, known for helming "The Last Emperor" and "Last Tango in Paris," died
on November 26 at the age of 77. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Kim Porter arrives for the MTV Video Music Award show in Miami on August 28, 2005. The model, actress and singer, who famously dated Sean 'Diddy' Combs and shares three children with the rap mogul, died
on November 15 at the age of 47. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo
Country Music Association 2009 Country Music Hall of Fame inductees, from left to right, Charlie McCoy, Barbara Mandrell and Roy Clark pose for photos at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville on February 4, 2009. Clark died
on November 15 at 85 years old of complications from pneumonia at his home in Tulsa, Okla. File Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/UPI | License Photo
Stan Lee attends the "Extraordinary: Stan Lee" tribute event at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., on August 22, 2017. The visionary behind "The Avengers," "Spider-Man," "Black Panther," and countless other characters died
at 95 years old on November 12. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
National Baseball Hall of Fame member Willie McCovey smiles during induction ceremonies in Cooperstown, N.Y. on July 27, 2008. McCovey died at the age of 80, on October 31. The San Francisco Giants announced McCovey's death, saying the hitter passed "peacefully" in the afternoon "after losing his battle with ongoing health issues." A former first baseman and left fielder, McCovey was a career .270 hitter with 521 home runs and 1,555 RBIs in 22 major league seasons, 19 of them with the Giants. He also played for the Athletics and Padres. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Seahawks owner Paul Allen holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Super Bowl XLVIII celebration at CenturyLink Field on February 5, 2014 in Seattle. Allen, the Microsoft co-founder who bought a struggling Seattle Seahawks franchise in 1997, died
on October 15 in Seattle at the age of 65. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo
Marty Balin, right, and guest arrive for the 58th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 15, 2016. Balin, co-founder of the psychedelic rock band Jefferson Airplane, died
on September 27 at the age of 76. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Rapper Mac Miller arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on September 6, 2012. Miller, born Malcolm James McCormick, died
September 7 at his Studio City, Calif., home, law enforcement sources said. He was 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Actor Burt Reynolds, who plays Jefferson Davis 'Boss' Hogg in "The Dukes of Hazzard", arrives for the film's premiere in Hollywood, Calif. on July 28, 2005. The Hollywood legend, known for starring in hit films such as "Smokey and the Bandit" and "Deliverance," died
on September 6 in Jupiter, Fla. at the age of 82. Photo/Jim Ruymen) | License Photo
Neil Simon arrives at his opening night party for the Broadway revival production of his play "The Odd Couple" at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on October 27, 2005. The playwright died
on August 26 at age 91. Simon was a three-time Tony winner, Kennedy Center honoree and recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., asks questions during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on United States Cyber Command on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on May 9, 2017. McCain died
on August 25 at the age of 81. The veteran and one-time Republican presidential nominee died 13 months after doctors diagnosed him with what he described as a "very vicious" form of brain cancer. File Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo
Aretha Franklin accepts the Vanguard Award at the 39th annual NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on February 14, 2008. The Queen of Soul, known for her chart-topping songs "Respect" and "Chain of Fools," died
of an un-disclosed illness in Detroit on August 16. Franklin was 76. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Charlotte Rae attends the Professional Dancers Society annual Gypsy Award Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 30, 2014. Rae died
at 92 years old in her home in Los Angeles on August 5. The actress was best known for her role as Edna Garrett in "The Facts of Life." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Kazakhstan's Denis Ten performs during the figure skating: men free skating event during the Sochi Winter Olympics on February 14, 2014. Ten was stabbed to death
in Almaty, Kazakhstan on July 20. The figure skater was 25 years old. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo
Actor Tab Hunter attends the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) annual luncheon held in Beverly Hills, Calif., on August 13, 2013. Hunter died
at 86 of a blood clot that caused a heart attack on July 8. Hunter was most known for starring as baseball star Joe Hardy in the big screen adaptation of musical "Damn Yankees." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Radio talk show host Ed Schultz talks to a caller on March 24, 2006, in the studios of Air America's KLSD in San Diego, Calif. Schultz died
on July 5 at his home in Washington D.C. of natural causes. File Photo by Earl S. Cryer/UPI | License Photo
Joe Jackson arrives for the Elton John Aids Foundation's 26th annual Academy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. Jackson, the patriarch and manager of the musical Jackson family, died
at 89 in a Los Angeles hospital following a battle with terminal cancer. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo
Kate Spade poses for pictures at the Time Magzine launch of "Time Style & Design" in New York City on February 10, 2003. Spade, the namesake and co-founder of Kate Spade New York, was found dead
on June 5 at her home. The designer was 55 years old. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
President Barack Obama presents the 2010 National Medal of Humanities to author Philip Roth in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on March 2, 2011. Roth, who wrote 31 novels known to be about male and Jewish identity and sexuality, died
May 22 of congestive heart failure in a New York City hospital. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Author Tom Wolfe attends Time Magazine's 100 most influential people dinner gala held in New York City on April 19, 2005. Wolfe, among the writers credited with creating "New Journalism," died
May 14 in a Manhattan hospital at age 88. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Verne Troyer arrives at the Muhammad Ali Celebrity Fight Night in Phoenix on March 24, 2012. Troyer, who played Mini-Me in two of the "Austin Powers" films, died
April 21 at the age of 49. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo
Former first lady Barbara Bush, shown with her husband, former President George W. Bush at an election victory celebration for their son Jeb Bush for Florida governor. The family matriarch
died April 17, 2018, at age 92. File Photo by Robert Stolpe/UPI. | License Photo
NPR newscaster, Carl Kasell, shown in St. Louis on April 10, 2010, has died
at the age of 84 in Potomac, Md on April 17. Wife Mary Ann Foster, said the cause of death was complications of Alzheimer’s disease. At the age of 64, Kasell began a second career as “official judge and scorekeeper” of an NPR call-in comedy hour. Kasell joined National Public Radio's staff as a news announcer for Weekend All Things Considered in 1975 and was also the news announcer for NPR's Morning Edition from its inception in 1979 through 2009. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Winnie Mandela, then wife of South African Black leader Nelson Mandela, salutes the crowd before addressing a group of female supporters of the African national Congress June 24,1990 in Washington, D.C. Mandela died
at 81 on April 2 in Johannesburg at Milpark Hospital, where she was being treated for a kidney infection. Photo by Patsy Lynch/UPI | License Photo
Rep. Louise Slaughter, D-N.Y., chairs the House Rules Committee as they meet in Washington on March 20, 2010. Slaughter died
March 16 in Washington, D.C. at 88. Slaughter was the oldest serving member of Congress and the first woman to chair the House Rules Committee. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo
Physicist Stephen Hawking delivers a lecture entitled "Why We Go into Space" as a part of a series honoring NASA's 50th Anniversary at the George Washington University on April 21, 2008. Hawking died
at his home in Cambridge, England early March 14, 2018. He was 76. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Sir John Sulston, 2002 Nobel Prize Winner in Medicine, eyes the crowd before his lecture at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Nov. 12, 2002. Sulston, a pioneering British geneticist who was the face of the international project to decode the human genome, died
March 9 at the age of 75. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Rev. Billy Graham addresses nearly 40,000 people that have assembled to hear his message in St. Louis, Mo., October 14, 1999. Graham died
Feb. 21 at 99 and was laid to rest in Charlotte. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Legendary British athlete Sir Roger Bannister crosses the finish line at Iffley Road athletics track on the 50th anniversary of his breaking the mile record in under four minutes In Oxford, England, on May 06, 2004. Bannister died
March 3 surrounded by family in Oxford. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Actor Reg E. Cathey appears onstage during the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 20, 2015. The Emmy-winning actor known for his work on "Outcast," "House of Cards," "Oz" and "The Wire" died
Feb. 9. He was 59. File Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI. | License Photo
John Mahoney attends the premiere of "Flipped", in Los Angeles on July 26, 2010. Mahoney, a SAG- and Tony-winning actor, died
on Feb. 5 in Chicago at the age of 77. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Mark Salling of the TV show "Glee" performs on the South Lawn during the White House Easter Egg Roll in Washington, D.C. on April 5, 2010. Salling died
on Jan. 29 by suicide at the age of 35. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
0 of 0