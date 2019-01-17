Lorna Doom, Germs bassist has died, drummer Don Bolles confirms

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Lorna Doom, the bassist behind influential punk band the Germs has died, the band's drummer Don Bolles confirmed on Facebook.

"She left this mortal coil today around 1," Bolles said in a comment Wednesday on Facebook in response to his post that said "Lorna."

A cause of death has not been announced. Doom's age has also not been confirmed, with some outlets reporting that she was 50-years-old.

Doom, born Teresa Ryan, joined the Germs in 1977 which also featured singer Darby Crash and guitarist Pat Smear. The band released their only album, the influential GI in 1979 before disbanding in 1980 after Crash committed suicide.

The Germs began performing again starting in 2005 with actor Shane West serving as singer. West portrayed Crash in a 2007 Germs biopic titled What We Do in Secret.

