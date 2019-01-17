Britney Spears appears backstage with the Millennium Award during the annual Billboard Music Awards on May 22, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Funko is set to release a new Pop! figure based on Britney Spears File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Funko has announced a new Pop! figure based on Britney Spears that pays homage to the singer's MTV performance of "I'm a Slave 4 U."

The figure, announced on Twitter Wednesday, features Spears donning a pink headset microphone with a snake draped around her shoulders.

Spears wore the same outfit and carried around a real snake during her performance of "I'm a Slave 4 U" at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

"Wearing the iconic outfit from her 'I'm a Slave 4 U' legendary performance, the Princess of Pop Britney is ready to entertain. This Pop! captures an iconic moment in music history while remaining timeless for any Britney fan," Funko said in a statement.

The figure is listed as coming soon.

Spears is the latest music star to be made into a Funko Pop! after the company announced a figure based on Billy Idol on Tuesday.

The pop star made headlines recently when she canceled her Domination residency in Las Vegas to spend time with her ailing father.