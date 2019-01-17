Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Sony has released a new gameplay video that showcases the zombie-infested wilderness that players can explore in upcoming PlayStation 4-exclusive title Days Gone.

The clip, released Thursday, details how players will be navigating thick forests, naturally formed lava tube caves and snow-covered peaks as biker and bounty hunter Deacon St. John.

Abandoned small towns, broken roadways and settlements formed by survivors are also a part of the game's dynamic open world.

Gameplay footage features Deacon fighting to survive against hordes of zombies, known as Freakers, wild animals and desperate raiders. Deacon's motorcycle can be used to navigate the world and help escape from dangerous enemies.

Days Gone, from developer Bend Studio, is set for release on April 26. The game was delayed to April after it was originally set to release in February.