Nikki Sixx (L) and Courtney Sixx attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 1, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nikki Sixx (R) and Courtney Sixx are expecting their first child together. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx is going to be a dad of five.

Us Weekly confirmed the 60-year-old musician is expecting a baby with wife and How2Girl creator Courtney Sixx, 33.

"We are over the moon excited to be having a baby!" Courtney told the magazine. "Nikki is going to be the most amazing dad in the world because he already is."

RadarOnline said Courtney is several months along in her pregnancy and "ecstatic" to be expecting. The DIY expert had posted a since-deleted photo Monday showing her baby bump.

"[Nikki] is such a great father already, and [Courtney] is going to be the best mom. She is so caring," a source said.

The new baby will be Sixx's first child with Courtney. He is already parent to four children: 27-year-old son Gunner, 24-year-old daughter Storm and 23-year-old son Decker with Brandi Brandt, and 18-year-old daughter Frankie-Jean with Donna D'Errico.

Sixx and Courtney married in Beverly Hills, Calif., in March 2014. Sixx said in an interview with The Guardian the next year that he wanted to have another child.

"I have four amazing children and it's been the greatest thing that's ever happened in my life," the star said. "They teach me every day. I try to show them what I've learned."

"No matter what happens in my kids' lives, I'll be there for them. My family means everything to me and I will do anything for them," he added. "With my wife, they're the most important thing in my life."