Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell and Michael Pena (L-R) attend the Los Angeles premiere of "CHiPs" on March 20, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dax Shepard (L) and Kristen Bell attend the Los Angeles premiere of "A Bad Moms Christmas" on October 30, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dax Shepard (L), pictured with Kristen Bell, recalled his "suspicious" physiological response to relationship troubles in an interview with Dr. Phil. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Dax Shepard is exploring the possibility of a past addiction to sex.

The 44-year-old actor recalled his "suspicious" physiological response to relationship troubles during Tuesday's episode of the Phil in the Blanks podcast with Dr. Phil.

"I'd say I've had what could maybe be called a sex addiction at some point in my life. Not one that I had seek treatment for," Shepard told host Dr. Phil.

"Up 'til then, I would have just said, 'Oh, I have sex with a lot of people. I like to do it. It's healthy. Who cares? I'm not getting diseases. I'm single. Whatever,'" he said of his past approach.

The Parenthood alum said he started questioning himself after getting in a fight with an ex-girlfriend.

"I hung up the phone. I was driving in the car, and I immediately got horny. Now, that is a biochemical feeling. I'm getting a serotonin dump," the star said. "And I think, 'Hmm, I'm gonna text this girl I know,' and I text that girl and there was a delay."

"I was like, 'That's suspicious. I just felt disempowered by my girlfriend and immediately I got horny. Could my brain be, like, taking care of me?'" he recounted. "It was just that my brain made me horny so I didn't have to feel that other thing. That's so complex."

Shepard has been open about his past addiction to drugs and alcohol. He marked the 12th anniversary of his sobriety in September 2016, voicing his gratitude for his family and sober lifestyle.

"12 years ago today I came out of my last toxic, life threatening stupor. I now have a wife & babies & some self-esteem #gratitude #promises," the star said on Twitter.

Shepard married Kristen Bell in October 2013, and is parent to two daughters, 5-year-old Lincoln and 4-year-old Delta, with the actress. The couple shared an emotional moment while celebrating Shepard's birthday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this month.