Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez has returned to Instagram following a three-month hiatus from social media. The Disney channel alum was hospitalized in October for a low white blood cell count. She suffered from a panic attack during her second hospital stay and sought mental health treatment which she completed in December.

Gomez, after completing treatment, was spotted enjoying a winter trip with friends, her first public outing in months.

"It's been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support," Gomez said on Monday, alongside three black and white photos.

The singer and actress posted a photo of herself with her eyes closed, one where she is holding up a magnifying glass and a dark image of herself laying on a bed.

"Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It's always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming," she continued. "Trust me, it's not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all."

The post has been liked by fans over 6.5 million times and counting.

Gomez said in February 2018 she doesn't expect she will ever fully overcome her depression and anxiety.

"I think it's a battle I'm gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I'm okay with that because I know that I'm choosing myself over anything else," she said at the time.

The comments came after Gomez had completed a two-week program in New York for depression and anxiety.

Gomez has been open about her health issues, including her battle with lupus which led her to get a kidney transplant in 2017.