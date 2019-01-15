Google honors entrepreneur Sake Dean Mahomed with new Doodle

Google is paying homage to entrepreneur and author Sake Dean Mahomed with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating the life of entrepreneur and author Sake Dean Mahomed who introduced Indian customs to England, with a new Doodle.

Mahomed, who moved to London in 1810, is credited with building cultural connections between India and England. He was the first Indian author to publish a book in English in 1794 and then later he opened up Britain's first Indian restaurant, the Hindostanee Coffee House.

The Hindostanee Coffee House, despite being hailed as place for nobility to enjoy hookah and Indian dishes, was forced to close in 1812. Mahomed then opened a spa in Brighton known as Mahomed's Baths.

Mahomed's Baths attracted the rich and offered luxurious herbal steam baths. He offered a treatment he named shampooing -- inspired by the Hindi word champissage which translates to a head massage -- which was a combination of an Indian therapeutic massage and a steam bath.

Mahomed found success at the location, publishing a book about his treatment and in 1822 he was named King George IV's personal shampooing surgeon.

Google's homepage features artwork that displays Mahomed's likeness on a bottle alongside other items that could be found at a spa.