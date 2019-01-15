Carol Channing, Broadway star, dead at 97

The stars of “La Cage Aux Folles” and “Jerry’s Girls,” gathered around composer of both musicals, Jerry Herman, backstage in San Francisco on August 8, 1984. At top are La Cage leads Gene Barry (L), and Walter Charles. From left to right, in front, are Andrea McCardle, Carol Channing and Leslie Uggams, with Jerry Herman in the center. File Photo by Ron Sheri/UPI | License Photo

Legendary diamond lover Carol Channing gets an eye-popping peek at an incredible $8 million, 85.91 carat, D-flawless and colorless gem on March 26, 1988 in Beverly Hills. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Carol Channing is covered by a flock of white doves during a number in the musical “Sugar Babies” on opening night at the Colonial Theatre in Boston on September 28, 1990. File Photo by Pam Price/UPI | License Photo

Carol Channing is overcome with emotion upon hearing that West 46th Street where the Lunt Fontanne is located will be renamed "Channing Way" in honor of her 4,500 performance in the role of Dolly Levi, which she originated thirty two years ago, in the musical "Hello Dolly" on January 10, 1996. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Carol Channing, a Broadway legend known for starring in stage productions of Gentleman Prefer Blondes and Hello, Dolly!, has died at the age of 97.

Channing died Tuesday inside her home in Rancho Mirage, Calif., of natural causes, her publicist B. Harlan Boll confirmed in a statement.

"It is with extreme heartache, that I have to announce the passing of an original Industry Pioneer, Legend and Icon - Miss Carol Channing. I admired her before I met her, and have loved her since the day she stepped ... or fell rather ... into my life," Boll said.

"It is so very hard to see the final curtain lower on a woman who has been a daily part of my life for more than a third of it. We supported each other, cried with each other, argued with each other, but always ended up laughing with each other," Boll continued.

"Saying good-bye is one of the hardest things I have ever had to do, but I know that when I feel those uncontrollable urges to laugh at everything and/or nothing at all, it will be because she is with me, tickling my funny bone."

Channing made her stage debut in 1941 in Never Take No for an Answer. She became a star in 1949 after portraying Lorelei Lee in Gentleman Prefer Blondes, singing the famous Broadway tune, "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend."

Channing also starred in Wonderful Town and The Vamp before taking on her iconic role as Dolly Gallagher Levi in 1964 in Hello, Dolly!. The actress continued to reprise her role in the musical for more than 5,000 performances until 1995.

