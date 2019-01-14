Charlotte Riley attends the London premiere of "Legend" in 2015. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Tom Hardy (L) and Michelle Williams attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Venom" on October 1. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Venom star Tom Hardy is a dad of three.

People reported Saturday the 41-year-old British actor recently welcomed another child with his wife, actress Charlotte Riley.

E! News confirmed the news the same day.

Hardy welcomed his first child with Riley in 2015 and is also parent to 10-year-old son Louis with Rachael Speed. He discussed fatherhood in an interview with Esquire in July.

"It's a gear shift down from where I've been," the star said of fatherhood. "Actually that's not true. It's five gear shifts down from where I've been, and then it's up five gears. So it's two vehicles and one space to park it in."

"What I'm saying is, there is no harder job on the planet, and more important, than parenting," he added. "You've got the military, police, doctors, service personnel -- massive respect, huge consequences -- but parenting? It's beyond a job, isn't it."

Hardy and Riley met on the set of the ITV miniseries adaptation of Wuthering Heights and married in July 2014. Both appeared in the BBC Two/One series Peaky Blinders.