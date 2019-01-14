Miley Cyrus pays tribute to Liam Hemsworth for his 29th birthday

Miley Cyrus (R) with her husband Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus listed all the ways she loves Hemsworth in honor of his birthday. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo
Miley Cyrus (L) and Liam Hemsworth arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 4. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Cast member and star Liam Hemsworth (L) and Miley Cyrus attend the premiere of "Paranoia" at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles on August 8, 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus expressed her love for her husband Liam Hemsworth on Twitter in honor of the actor's 29th birthday.
"When we met you were 19, today you are 29...I thought I could share some of my favorite things about my favorite dude in honor of this very special day," Cyrus said on Sunday.
Cyrus said she loves the way Hemsworth looks at family, friends and the couple's pets, how he checks the weather by standing outside, how he paints, how he likes watching The Sandlot, how he combs Cyrus' hair, does the laundry and how he allows Cyrus to be herself, among other things.
"Put simply...I love YOU. Unconditionally. In our time together you have displayed what it really means to love thru all circumstances. I respect you and you respect me. If the world had more of this type of understanding we wouldn't be building more walls but bridges," Cyrus continued.
"I'm proud of the person you have become and look forward to all the good we will contribute together in the future. You and me baby...let's take this dark place head on and shine thru with the light of L.O.V.E. Thank you for giving me the happiest days of my life," she concluded.
Hemsworth, born in 1990, celebrated his 29th birthday on Sunday.
Cyrus and Hemsworth got married in December during a ceremony at their home in Franklin, Tenn.
Veganuary: Beyonce, Jay-Z and other celebrity vegans
Singer Beyonce (L) and rapper Jay-Z sit courtside as they attend Game 7 of the best-of-seven first round playoffs between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on April 30, 2017. The musical couple want their fans to become vegan. The couple co-wrote the introduction for Beyonce's trainer's new book "The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World." They wrote
, "We used to think of health as a diet -- some worked for us, some didn’t. Once we looked at health as the truth, instead of a diet, it became a mission for us to share that truth and lifestyle with as many people as possible.” File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Singer and actress Miley Cyrus (L) and now husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 4, 2018. Cyrus decided
to go vegan because of her pets. Hemsworth switched
for his health and because of animal mistreatment. Both have been named
PETA's Sexiest Vegetarian Celebrity in the past and were gifted by the organization with matching bathrobes embroidered with "Mr. Vegan" and "Mrs. Vegan" in honor of their wedding in December. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Director, actor Kevin Smith of "Clerks" attends the premiere of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'" in Los Angeles on December 10, 2016. Smith's daughter Harley Quinn Smith helped him switch to veganism
after he suffered a heart attack in February of 2018. The filmmaker lost over 50 pounds by going vegan and following Weight Watchers. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Singer Ariana Grande arrives on the red carpet at the Billboard Women In Music 2018 on December 6, 2018 in New York City. Grande announced
she was going vegan on Twitter in 2013. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Tennis star Venus Williams of the USA reacts after defeating Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in their first round match at the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships in New York City on August 27, 2018. Williams switched
to a raw vegan diet after she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called Sjögren's syndrome in 2011. Along with treatment, the diet helped her recover and get back on the court. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Actress Ellen Pompeo of "Grey's Anatomy" attends the Women In Film 2018 Crystal + Lucy Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on June 13, 2018. Pompeo switched
to veganism, along with her husband and three kids, after talking with her doctor about how the diet could help prevent breast cancer. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Actor Zac Efron attends the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 7, 2018. Efron started a vegan diet in March 2018. He said
the switch "completely changed" the way his body works, adding, "It's been brilliant. It’s been great for my exercise, and great for my routine." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Former President Bill Clinton discusses the influence of evangelist Billy Graham after paying respects to the Graham in Charlotte, N.C. on February 27, 2018. Clinton adopted
a vegan diet after two heart surgeries and an intervention from his doctor. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch arrives for the CinemaCon 2018 Warner Bros. studio presentation in Las Vegas on April 24, 2018. Cumberbatch says
a vegan diet helped him get in shape for his role in "Avengers: Infinity War." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Woody Harrelson attends the premiere of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Los Angeles on May 10, 2018. Harrelson produced
"Wicked Healthy World" following two vegan chefs as they explore places and people trying to build a sustainable food system. He authored the forward to the plant-based book "The Wicked Healthy Cookbook." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Actress Jessica Chastain of "Molly's Game" appears backstage during the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 7, 2018. Chastain has been vegan
for 13 years and switched to lower her cholesterol. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Actress Sadie Sink of "Stranger Things" attends the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018. Sink says Woody Harrelson and his family inspired
her switch to veganism. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Actress Mayim Bialik of "The Big Bang Theory" arrives for the 23rd annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 29, 2017. Bialik authored
a plant-based cookbook called "Mayim's Vegan Table." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Record producer Russell Simmons speaks at the I Am A Muslim Too rally against the immigration policies of President Donald Trump in Times Square in New York City on February 19, 2017. Simmons authored
a guide to veganism titled "The Happy Vegan: A Guide to Living a Long, Healthy, and Successful Life." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Director Ava DuVernay arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 4, 2018. DuVernay was crowned
by PETA as one of the most beautiful vegan celebrities of 2018, alongside Cumberbatch. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Producer and narrator Natalie Portman arrives on the red carpet at the "Eating Animals" New York Screening on June 14, 2018 in New York City. Portman went vegan
after reading the novel by Jonathan Safran Foer the film was based on. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Actor Peter Dinklage, winner of the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "Game of Thrones," appears backstage during the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018. Dinklage has been vegan since 2014 and is an ambassador
for Cruelty Free International. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Actress Alicia Silverstone arrives on the red carpet for the 2018 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on November 12, 2018. Silverstone penned
"The Kind Diet" in 2011 to advocate for plant-based eating. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo
Musician Rob Zombie participates in a ceremony inducting the
band Korn into Guitar Center's RockWalk in Los Angeles on October 8, 2013. Zombie has been vegan
since 1982. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Musician Moby attends PETA's 35th anniversary party in Los Angeles on September 30, 2015. Moby switched
to veganism and became an animal activist because of his love for his childhood pets. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
0 of 0