Miley Cyrus pays tribute to Liam Hemsworth for his 29th birthday

Cast member and star Liam Hemsworth (L) and Miley Cyrus attend the premiere of "Paranoia" at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles on August 8, 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Miley Cyrus (R) with her husband Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus listed all the ways she loves Hemsworth in honor of his birthday. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus expressed her love for her husband Liam Hemsworth on Twitter in honor of the actor's 29th birthday.

"When we met you were 19, today you are 29...I thought I could share some of my favorite things about my favorite dude in honor of this very special day," Cyrus said on Sunday.

Cyrus said she loves the way Hemsworth looks at family, friends and the couple's pets, how he checks the weather by standing outside, how he paints, how he likes watching The Sandlot, how he combs Cyrus' hair, does the laundry and how he allows Cyrus to be herself, among other things.

"Put simply...I love YOU. Unconditionally. In our time together you have displayed what it really means to love thru all circumstances. I respect you and you respect me. If the world had more of this type of understanding we wouldn't be building more walls but bridges," Cyrus continued.

"I'm proud of the person you have become and look forward to all the good we will contribute together in the future. You and me baby...let's take this dark place head on and shine thru with the light of L.O.V.E. Thank you for giving me the happiest days of my life," she concluded.

Hemsworth, born in 1990, celebrated his 29th birthday on Sunday.

Cyrus and Hemsworth got married in December during a ceremony at their home in Franklin, Tenn.

HBD 2 Da Hubz pic.twitter.com/ijANCWnX2H — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 14, 2019

Veganuary: Beyonce, Jay-Z and other celebrity vegans