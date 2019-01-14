Lady Gaga says goodbye to dying horse: 'I am so very sad'

Lady Gaga paid tribute to her dying horse Arabella on social media. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga mourned her dying horse Arabella on Twitter after she attended the Critics' Choice Awards gala.

"But it saddens to me to say that just after the show I learned that my dear angel of a horse, Arabella, is dying. I am rushing to her now to say goodbye," the singer and actress said on Sunday alongside a photo of herself riding the white horse.

"Her name means 'yield to prayer.' She is and was a beautiful horse. Our souls and spirits were one. When she was in pain, so was I," Gaga continued.

"I will never forget the moments we shared. Long hikes together, galloping through the canyons. Feeding her cookies. She will forever be a part of me. I am so very sad. But I wish for your pain to end, and the gates of heaven to open for you. I love you. Girl, where do you think you're goin?" Gaga concluded her tribute.

Gaga on Sunday tied with Glenn Close for Best Actress at the Critics' Choice Awards for her role in A Star Is Born. She also won Best Song for "Shallow" which is featured in the film.

Gaga made headlines recently when she had her 2013 single "Do What U Want (With My Body)" featuring R. Kelly removed from music streaming platforms in response to the multiple sexual assault allegations that Kelly is facing.

