Hugh Grant (L), pictured with Anna Eberstein, appealed to fans after someone broke into his car and stole a bag. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Hugh Grant is requesting help after a thief stole a bag containing a script from his car.

The 58-year-old British actor appealed to fans in a tweet Sunday after someone broke into his car and took the bag, which also held his children's medical cards.

"In the unlikely chance that anyone knows who broke into my car tonight and stole my bag, please try and persuade them to at least return my script. Many weeks worth of notes and ideas," Grant wrote. "And perhaps my children's medical cards."

"Coach Films, Ealing St Mary's Ealing Green W5 5EN*," he added, leaving the London address of his production company, Coach Films.

Grant most recently starred in a BBC One miniseries adaptation of A Very British Scandal, which premiered on Amazon Prime in June. He will star with Nicole Kidman in the new HBO limited series The Undoing.

The Undoing is based on the Jean Hanff Korelitz novel You Should Have Known. David E. Kelley penned and will produce the show, which stars Kidman as a successful therapist and Grant as the character's missing husband.

Grant is parent to five children: three with wife Anna Eberstein and two with ex-girlfriend Tinglan Hong. He married Eberstein in London in May.