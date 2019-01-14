Chris Pratt engaged to girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger

Maria Shriver (C) and her daughters Katherine Schwarzenegger and Christina Schwarzenegger and sons Patrick Schwarzenegger and Christopher Schwarzenegger (left to right) attend the 25th ESPYS at the Microsoft on July 12, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chris Pratt is engaged to his girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Chris Pratt announced on Instagram Monday that he is engaged to his girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger.

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you," Pratt said alongside a photo of himself kissing Schwarzenegger on the side of her face while her engagement ring is on display.

"Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!" he continued.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger -- the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver -- have been linked together since June. The actor made their relationship Instagram official in December.

Pratt was previously married to actress Anna Faris for eight years before they called it quits in August 2017. Pratt and Faris agreed to live near each other as part of their divorce settlement as they co-parent their 6-year-old son Jack.