'90 Day Fiance's' Ashley Martson hospitalized with kidney failure

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Ashley Martson of 90 Day Fiance fame announced on Instagram that she is being hospitalized after experiencing acute kidney failure due to lupus.

Martson said on Sunday that an ambulance took her to the hospital after she was found unresponsive at her home.

"I'm sorry if this photo offends anyone but I will not hide that I'm sick. If I can help one person with lupus then posting this is worth it," the reality television star said alongside a photo of herself laying down in a hospital bed.

"I will begin dialysis shortly. I will not let this beat me. I know I'm strong enough to battle through this,not just for myself but for my kids. I will be transferred to another hospital this evening that is better equipped," she continued.

"Please pray for myself and my family as I know it's going to be a very tough road ahead for all of us. Thank you for your continuous support and prayers," Martson said before asking for negative comments to be left off her post.

Martson currently appears on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance alongside her husband Jay Smith. The series airs on Sunday's at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Martson was also hospitalized on Christmas Eve due to complications from lupus.