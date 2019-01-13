Lin-Manuel Miranda brings 'Hamilton' to Puerto Rico

Lin-Manuel Miranda is performing his iconic show "Hamilton" in Puerto Rico this weekend. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda brought his hip-hop musical to Puerto Rico this weekend.

With Miranda once again playing the lead role of historical figure Alexander Hamilton, the show's 17-day, 23-performance run at the Centro de Bellas Artes Luis A. Ferré in San Juan began with a sell-out crowd of 1,800 people on Friday.

The production is intended to raise about $15 million to support Puerto Rican artists and arts institutions.

Miranda has also said he hopes the show will bring money and attention to an area still struggling to recover after Hurricane Maria.

Miranda, 38, was born and raised in New York City to Puerto Rican parents.

The Washington Post said the cast received an wildly enthusiastic ovation on opening night and Miranda appeared on the stage at the end of it, waving a Puerto Rican flag.

"Today, Puerto Rico gave me more energy than ever in my life in that moment," Miranda told reporters in Spanish after the show, according to The New York Times. "I've never felt anything like that."

Screenwriter-producer Shonda Rhimes was in the audience Friday.

Rhimes posted a photo of the cast on stage, tweeting: "I have Puerto Rico in my heart. #paquetusepas #hamilton."