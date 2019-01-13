Famous birthdays for Jan. 13: Liam Hemsworth, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
-- Salmon P. Chase, sixth chief justice of the United States and whose image is on the U.S. $10,000 bill, in 1808
-- Horatio Alger, author of rags-to-riches stories, in 1832
-- Actor Frances Sternhagen in 1930 (age 89)
-- Actor Charles Nelson Reilly in 1931
-- Actor Rip Taylor in 1935 (age 84)
-- Actor Richard Moll in 1943 (age 76)
-- Actor Kevin Anderson in 1960 (age 59)
-- Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus in 1961 (age 58)
-- Country singer Trace Adkins in 1962 (age 57)
-- Actor Penelope Ann Miller in 1964 (age 55)
-- Actor Patrick Dempsey in 1966 (age 53)
-- TV producer Shonda Rhimes in 1970 (age 49)
-- Actor Michael Pena in 1976 (age 43)
-- Actor Orlando Bloom in 1977 (age 42)
-- TV meteorologist Ginger Zee in 1981 (age 38)
-- Actor Julian Morris in 1983 (age 36)
-- Actor Liam Hemsworth in 1990 (age 29)
-- Actor Natalia Dyer in 1997 (age 22)