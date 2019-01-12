Tom Sizemore arrested for alleged drug possession

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Saving Private Ryan and True Romance actor Tom Sizemore has been released on $1,000 bail after he was arrested on misdemeanor drug possession charges, California's Burbank Police Department said.

Media reports said Friday officers pulled over Sizemore on Jan. 5 for failure to display current registration.

They allegedly found substances they believed to be meth and heroin in the car after the 57-year-old actor consented to a vehicle search.

Sizemore's other credits include Born on the Fourth of July, Point Break, Heart and Souls, Wyatt Earp, Natural Born Killers, Heat Pearl Harbor, Black Hawk Down and Twin Peaks.

He posted a Facebook message on Friday asking, "Who's interested in signing up for my acting classes coming soon in Los Angeles & surrounding cities?"

Sizemore, who has a history of substance abuse and brushes with the law, did not mention his most recent arrest in the post.