Reports: Steve Buscemi's wife, artist Jo Andres, dies at 65

Actor Steve Buscemi (L) and Jo Andres arrive for the 19th Annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles on on January 27, 2013. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Steve Buscemi is reportedly mourning the death of his wife Jo Andres. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Artist Jo Andres, actor Steve Buscemi's wife of more than 30 years, has died at the age of 65.

E! News said it confirmed Andres' death, but did not know the cause of it. TMZ reported a burial was held earlier this week.

The couple married in 1987. They have a 29-year-old son named Lucian.

Andres was a choreographer who also directed the 1996 independent film Black Kites.

Buscemi is known for his work in Boardwalk Empire, The Sopranos, and numerous collaborations with the Coen Brothers and Adam Sandler.