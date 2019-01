Brie Larson arrives at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of her directorial debut "Unicorn Store" on September 11, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Brie Larson attends the Women In Film 2018 Crystal + Lucy Awards in Beverly Hills on June 13. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Brie Larson and Alex Greenwald have reportedly ended their five-year romance. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson has split up with her fiancé, Phantom Planet frontman Alex Greenwald.

Larson, 29, and Greenwald, 39, were a couple for more than five years, announcing their engagement in May 2016.

But E! News said Friday they recently called off their wedding plans.

"They have taken a step back from their engagement for the time being but they remain close," People.com quoted an unnamed source as saying.

No reason for the breakup was reported.