Garrett Clayton said Blake Knight proposed to him one year ago in Iceland. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Disney alum Garrett Clayton is going public with his engagement.

The 27-year-old actor said in an Instagram post Thursday that boyfriend Blake Knight proposed to him one year ago during a trip to Iceland.

Clayton shared a slideshow of photos with fans, including a picture of Knight on one knee and a snapshot of his engagement ring.

"It's been 1 year since @hrhblakenight asked me to marry him in Iceland on the most beautiful trip and the most beautiful day of my life to date," Clayton captioned the post.

"I'll never forget your face in that moment when you got down on one knee. Love, nervous, and excited (Obv, I was going to say yes) all rolled into the love of my life," he said. "Everyday with you is filled with joy and laughter."

The Teen Beach star said he and Knight will celebrate their eight-year anniversary as a couple in a little over a month. The pair first met while Clayton was working as a waiter at a 24-hour restaurant in Los Angeles.

"I was a waiter aspiring to be an actor. You were an assistant aspiring to be a writer," Clayton recalled. "Now look at us! Living the dream together."

"You've never faltered in being a supportive, loving, stubborn, sensitive rock in my life. Here's to another 100 years of traveling the world, stealing your socks and loving our babies, whether their dog babies or actual babies. I'll love you forever."

Clayton came out as gay and introduced Knight in an emotional post in August. Knight praised Clayton in a post on his own account after the actor went public with his sexuality.

"So proud of @garretclayton1 today!" he wrote. "It's been an awesome journey all over the world together so far, and I'm looking forward to many more years and trips and puppies and movies and naps and dinners and friends!"

Clayton is known for playing Tanner in the Disney Channel movie Teen Beach Movie and its sequel. He more recently portrayed Link Larkin in NBC's production of Hairspray Live!.