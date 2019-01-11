Behati Prinsloo (R), pictured with Adam Levine and daughter Dusty Rose, shared details about her first date with the "Voice" coach in a new interview. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Behati Prinsloo says it was love at first sight when she met her husband, Adam Levine.

The 30-year-old model shared details about her first date and "wild ride" to marriage with Levine in the new issue of Net-a-Porter's magazine PorterEdit.

Prinsloo said a mutual friend initially introduced her to Levine over e-mail. The pair corresponded and "kind of fell in love" online before meeting in person a month later in Los Angeles.

"I remember walking in: I opened the door, and it was the classic moment where the light shines into the dark studio and everyone turned to look at me," Prinsloo recalled.

"He had boxing gloves on and he came to hug me -- it was so awkward. Then he took me for dinner and we talked for hours and had the best time," she said. "It was love at first sight, it was crazy."

The Victoria's Secret model started dating Levine in mid-2012. The couple temporarily split before reconciling and getting engaged in July 2013.

"We broke up for two months, realized that it was the worst decision, then got back together, got engaged and got married. It was a wild ride!" Prinsloo said.

Prinsloo and Levine married in July 2014 and are parents to two daughters, 2-year-old Dusty Rose and 10-month-old Gio Grace. Prinsloo said she's had an easier experience with Gio since giving birth in February.

"After my first baby, I had a little postpartum depression and it was difficult to get back into normal life, but after the second one everything felt so much easier; it was easier for me to workout, breastfeeding was easier," the star shared.

"I'm [currently] keeping work very casual and not trying to be everywhere and show that I'm 'back' -- it's tough being a mom. The people I look up to the most are working mothers," she said.

Prinsloo shared a rare photo with Levine and their daughters following Thanksgiving in November. She had nothing but praise for Levine on Father's Day in June, saying she's "so lucky" to have The Voice coach as a husband.