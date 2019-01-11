Ashley Graham and James Corden changed the lyrics to "Just the Way You Are" during Thursday's episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Ashley Graham and James Corden promoted body positivity during a duet on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The 31-year-old model and Corden changed the lyrics to the Billy Joel song "Just the Way You Are" to encourage others to embrace their bodies.

"Don't go dieting because it's New Year's. Don't feel pressured to lose some weight," the pair sang. "I love your body, enjoy the food you eat. Embrace the mirror, you look great."

"You could diet if it makes you smile. I'll always be your biggest fan. But if you diet do it properly, no slimming teas from Instagram," they added. "There's so much pressure to change your body but never change for someone else."

Graham discussed her relationship with her husband, Justin Ervin, in the interview. She shared the sweet way she and Ervin make up after an argument.

"You know that weird feeling after your fight and everybody says 'I'm sorry' and you're still kind of mad at each other?" the star said. "In that moment, we say, 'Okay, we're playing the nice game.' And whoever starts it, the other person has to say something nice about them."

"It can't be a physical attribute. It has to be something like, 'Oh, I love the way you supported me last week,'" she explained. "Then the other person goes and you feel better about each other."

Graham and Ervin married in August 2010. Graham discussed their decision to not have sex until their wedding day in the February issue of Elle, saying it built a foundation of trust prior to their marriage.