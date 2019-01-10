Jack McBrayer attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Ralph Breaks the Internet" on November 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Katharine McPhee will play Jenna in the West End production of "Waitress." File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Waitress is rounding out its London cast with Shaun Prendergast and several other actors.

Broadway World reported the 61-year-old British actor has joined the West End production of the Broadway musical.

Prendergast will play Old Joe in Waitress. He is known for portraying DS Holt in EastEnders and has previously appeared in productions of Hamlet, Much Ado About Nothing and As You Like It.

Playbill said the Waitress ensemble will include Kelly Agbowu, Piers Bate, Nicole Raquel Dennis, Michael Hamway, Stephen Leask, Chris McGuigan, Olivia Moore, Nathaniel Morrison, Sarah O'Connor, Leanne Pinder and Charlotte Riby.

Prendergast and the ensemble cast join previously announced star Katharine McPhee. McPhee will play Jenna, with Jack McBrayer as Ogie, David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter, Marisha Wallace as Becky, Laura Baldwin as Dawn and Peter Hannah as Earl.

Sweet news! Meet our Old Joe, Shaun Prendergast, who will star opposite Katharine McPhee and Jack McBrayer in #WaitressLondon 💗



Welcome to the Waitress family, Shaun! pic.twitter.com/znw6nF7rg3 — Waitress The Musical (@WaitressLondon) January 9, 2019

Rehearsals on the West End production of Waitress are underway ahead of its official opening March 7. The show shared a video of the cast on its official Twitter account Tuesday.

"Listen up! Our #WaitressLondon cast are sounding so sweet in rehearsals," the post reads.

💗 Listen up! Our #WaitressLondon cast are sounding so sweet in rehearsals 💗 pic.twitter.com/QqtCjJNrsF — Waitress The Musical (@WaitressLondon) January 8, 2019

Waitress is based on the 2007 movie of the same name starring Keri Russell. Sara Bareilles, who penned the music and lyrics for the Broadway musical, is reprising Jenna during a limited Broadway run through Feb. 3.