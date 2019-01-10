Report: Kate Mara expecting first child with Jamie Bell

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Kate Mara is reportedly pregnant with her first child.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed the 35-year-old actress is expecting with her husband and Fantastic Four co-star, actor Jamie Bell.

Page Six said Mara shared the news with friend and actress Emily Blunt at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. Sources said Mara told Blunt she and Bell are thrilled to be expecting.

Mara wore an empire-waist Miu Miu gown to the Golden Globes. Us Weekly said Mara walked the red carpet with Bell, who is already parent to 5-year-old son Jack with ex-wife and Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood.

"I come from a really, really big family and I've had kids around me my entire life," Mara previously told Us Weekly of being a stepmom to Jack.

"Family is everything to me and I like being surrounded by lots of kids and family at all times," she said.

Mara and Bell met on the set of the 2015 remake of Fantastic Four and married in July 2017. Mara said in the May issue of Shape that she's "protective" of her relationship with Bell.

"All the traveling we both have to do for work can make it hard, but we have a rule that we will never go longer than two weeks without seeing each other," she shared. "Even if we have to spend all day traveling just to have 24 hours together, it's worth it in order to have a strong relationship."

Mara, the sister of actress Rooney Mara, is known for playing Zoe Barnes on House of Cards and now portrays Patty Bowes on Pose. Bell starred in the AMC series Turn: Washington's Spies.