Meghan Markle (R) and Prince Harry attend the Endeavor Fund Awards on February 1. File Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE

Meghan Markle (R) with Prince Harry. Markle will begin supporting four charity organizations supporting the arts and women, among other issues. File Photo by Nigel Roddis/EPA-EFE

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Meghan Markle will become the patron of four charities supporting the arts, access to education, women and animal welfare, Kensington Palace has announced.

Two of the patronages have been passed down to Markle from Queen Elizabeth II, including The National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities.

The Queen, who is the grandmother of Markle's husband Prince Harry, served as patron for the organizations for 45 and 33 years, respectively.

Markle will also be supporting Smart Works, which helps long-term unemployed women return to the workforce, and Mayhew, a grassroots charity that aims to improve the lives of animals in London and abroad.

Markle visited Smart Works on Thursday and plans to visit the other three organizations in the coming weeks. Kensington Palace posted on Twitter a video of Markle speaking with Smart Works representatives.

"The Duchess of Sussex arrives at @SmartWorksHQ and joins a discussion with volunteers and women they have helped succeed in job interviews. So far, the charity has helped over 11,000 women and has plans to dress 3,500 women this year across the U.K.," Kensington Palace said.

Markle and Harry announced in October that they are expecting their first child together.