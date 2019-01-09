Ryan Reynolds (R) and Blake Lively attend a New York screening of "Final Portrait" on March 22. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ryan Reynolds (R) and Blake Lively attend the New York premiere of "A Quiet Place' on April 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ryan Reynolds (C), pictured with Shioli Kutsuna (L) and Toshi, stars in a new campaign for Giorgio Armani's cologne Armani Code Absolu. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds is the new face of Giorgio Armani's men's fragrance line.

The 42-year-old Canadian actor stars in a new campaign for the brand's cologne Armani Code Absolu.

Armani announced the news in a series of Instagram posts Tuesday. Photographer Matthew Brookes captured pictures of Reynolds wearing a crisp white shirt and black bow tie.

"Announcing Ryan Reynolds as the new face @armanibeauty #ArmaniCode fragrances. @vancityreynolds," one post reads.

Reynolds will also appear in a promo video directed by Reed Morano, who is known for the Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale.

"The first campaign starring Ryan Reynolds will be dedicated to Armani Code Absolu, the new #ArmaniCode fragrance. The film was directed by @reedmorano, Emmy Award winner for the series 'The Handmaid's Tale,' and the images by photographer Matthew Brookes," Armani wrote.

Reynolds also shared the news in a post on his own account.

"Just finished a short film for @armanibeauty directed by the impossibly talented @ReedMorano. I love working with the #ArmaniCode team. I hope to eventually call Mr. Armani, 'Papa.' But let's take this one day at a time," he joked.

Reynolds is known for playing Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, in Deadpool and Deadpool 2. He will voice the title character in the upcoming movie Pokemon Detective Pikachu.