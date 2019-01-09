Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds 'rebuilding' marriage

Dan Reynolds, Ben McKee, Daniel Platzman and Wayne Sermon (L-R) of Imagine Dragons attend the Billboard Music Awards on May 21, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds is in the process of "rebuilding" his marriage.

Reynolds' estranged wife, Aja Volkman, said in an Instagram post Tuesday that she and the singer have reconciled since their split in 2018.

Volkman shared a photo of Reynolds browsing his phone at home. She praised the singer for his humility and devotion to parenting in the caption.

"I'm proud of you @danreynolds," Volkman wrote. "I'm proud of your humility and ability to still show up as the basketball coaching baby loving Dad that you are."

"I know that it's been a crazy road," she acknowledged. "It's killed us both in so many moments. Last year we killed each other and now we are rebuilding."

Volkman said they weathered "the eye of a giant storm" before finding "a better existence" with sincerity and honesty.

"Continue to rip the bandaid off baby. I'll do it with you. I'll walk right through it and love every minute," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Reynolds and Volkman are parents to three daughters, 6-year-old Arrow Eve and 21-month-old twins Gia James and Coco Rae. The couple announced their separation in April after seven years of marriage.

"after 7 beautiful years together, Aja and I's marriage has come to an end. Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, & we will continue to co-parent them with all our love," Reynolds said on Twitter.

"I ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we work through this as a family," he added.

Imagine Dragons is known for the singles "It's Time," "Radioactive," "Demons" and "Believer." The band last released the album Origins in November.