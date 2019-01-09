Norman Reedus attends the New York premiere of "Isle of Dogs" on March 20. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Diane Kruger is asking the public to respect her infant daughter's privacy.

The 42-year-old actress made an emotional appeal in an Instagram post Tuesday after paparazzi photos emerged of her baby girl with boyfriend Norman Reedus.

"Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience. We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby," Kruger wrote.

"While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety," she explained. "Me and @bigbaldhed would kindly ask you not to repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal. Whoever has already posted them, please take them down."

"Please put yourself in our shoes," the star asked. "We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child. Thank you for your support."

Kruger reportedly gave birth to her daughter in November. Reedus, who is also parent to 19-year-old son Mingus with ex-girlfriend Helena Christensen, shared a first glimpse of the infant on Christmas Eve in December.

Kruger voiced her gratitude for Reedus and their growing family in an Instagram post on New Year's Eve.

"2018 has been a year of new beginnings... rewarding, if challenging journeys.. but mostly, a year of love," she wrote. "I'd like to thank my love @bigbaldhead for giving me our daughter and for being an amazing dad and partner."

Kruger and Reedus were first linked in March 2017 after co-starring in the 2015 movie Sky. Kruger will next star in The Operative with Martin Freeman, while Reedus plays Daryl on the AMC series The Walking Dead.