Carey Hart wishes Pink a happy 13th anniversary: 'Very grateful for you'

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Carey Hart was feeling grateful on his 13th anniversary with Pink.

The 43-year-old former motocross competitor gave thanks for his "amazing life and family" in an Instagram post Tuesday on his wedding anniversary with the singer.

Hart shared a photo of himself and Pink smiling in front of a scenic backdrop. The couple have been together 17 years.

"Can't believe it's our 13th wedding anniversary. Who would have thought two misfits like us could pull it off!!!" Hart captioned the post.

"I'm very grateful for you, baby," he told Pink. "We have created an amazing life and family together. I love you. #17YearsStrong."

Hart and Pink married in Costa Rica in January 2006. The couple are parents to two children, 7-year-old daughter Willow and 2-year-old son Jameson, who appeared in a family photo on Pink's account over the weekend.

"Thank you @mammothmountain for another beautiful adventure in the snow," the star captioned the picture, which was taken during a ski trip Saturday.

Pink said in the April 30 issue of People that she and Hart parent with affection, telling the magazine, "We laugh a lot. It's all about our family unit and time spent together, and much less about external stuff."