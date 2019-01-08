Sam Elliott (C) is hugged by Bradley Cooper (L) and Lady Gaga (R) during a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing him in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood on January 7. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sam Elliot (R) with his wife Katharine Ross during a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing him in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood on January 7. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sam Elliott's hand and footprints are on display during a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing him in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood on January 7. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sam Elliott participates in a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing him in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on January 7. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sam Elliott participates in a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing him in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on January 7. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sam Elliott (C) is joined by Bradley Cooper (L) and Lady Gaga (R) during a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing him in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on January 7. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Actor Sam Elliott had his handprints and footprints immortalized in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

A ceremony was held for Elliott on Monday that was attended by his A Star is Born co-stars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga along with his wife, actress Katharine Ross.

Elliott, Cooper and Gaga posed together for photos and shared a group hug together. Elliott portrays Bobby Maine in the film, the brother to Cooper's Jackson Maine. Cooper also served as director of the musical drama.

"You can't look at it and say the next time has to be as good or better because I don't think there's ever going to be anything as good or better. This is it," Elliott said to Variety about appearing in A Star is Born.

Gaga, on her Instagram story, posted more photos from the event including one of Elliott kissing her forehead.

"So excited to be here for Sam Elliott's hand & footprint ceremony," she captioned the image. "We love you Sam!!" she continued in a second image of herself and Cooper watching Elliott.

Elliott is known for starring in a number of films and television shows including The Big Lebowski and Netflix's ongoing series The Ranch.

Netflix renewed The Ranch for a 20-episode fourth season in November.