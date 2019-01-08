y Lohan responded to the video of her dancing in Mykonos that sparked memes and a dance challenge online. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Lindsay Lohan is feeling embarrassed following her viral #DoTheLilo dance.

The 32-year-old actress responded on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to the video of her dancing in Mykonos, Greece, that sparked memes and a dance challenge online in the fall.

"We had a pride party," Lohan explained to host Jimmy Fallon. "They pulled me up on stage and I'm like, 'Okay, I'm going to dance.'"

"I didn't know what was happening with it, in terms of this 'Do the Lilo,' until after," she said. "It's so embarrassing to me now, you have to understand that. I'm like, never dancing again!"

The video, which went viral in September, shows Lohan grooving from side to side before doing a hair toss and a spin. She said the moment will appear on her MTV series, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club.

"It wasn't planned... we were just having fun and it became something," Lohan said. "Then I saw Halloween costumes later, and it completely changed the whole perception of what dancing is!"

The Mean Girls star said she isn't sure she would be able to recreate the dance.

"I was like, how do I even do those steps? Because I was just dancing!" she said. "I don't even know exactly how I would do that!"

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club follows Lohan as she launches and manages her Lohan Beach House club and restaurant in Mykonos. The show premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.