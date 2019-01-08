Famous birthdays for Jan. 8: Gaby Hoffmann, Noah Cyrus

Gaby Hoffmann attends the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles on January 30, 2016. The actor turns 37 on January 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Publisher Frank Doubleday in 1862

-- Actor William Hartnell in 1908

-- Comic actor Larry Storch in 1923 (age 96)

-- Newsman Charles Osgood in 1933 (age 86)

-- Elvis Presley, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's "undisputed king," in 1935

-- Singer Shirley Bassey in 1937 (age 82)

-- Game show host Bob Eubanks in 1938 (age 81)

-- British comedian Graham Chapman in 1941

-- Actor Yvette Mimieux in 1942 (age 77)

-- British physicist/author Stephen Hawking 1942

-- Author Terry Brooks in 1944 (age 75)

-- Radio talk show host Kojo Nnamdi in 1945 (age 74)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Robby Krieger (The Doors) in 1946 (age 73)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member David Bowie in 1947

-- Guitarist/singer Terry Sylvester (Hollies) in 1947 (age 72)

-- Singer R. Kelly, born as Robert Sylvester Kelly, in 1967 (age 52)

-- Singer Jenny Lewis in 1976 (age 43)

-- Actor Windell Middlebrooks in 1979

-- Actor Sam Riley in 1980 (age 39)

-- Actor Gaby Hoffmann in 1982 (age 37)

-- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 1984 (age 35)

-- Actor Freddie Stroma in 1987 (age 32)

-- Actor Khylin Rhambo in 1996 (age 23)

-- Actor Noah Cyrus in 2000 (age 19)