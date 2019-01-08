Sarah Gomez-Lane's drawing of a group of dinosaurs won Google's 2018 Doodle for Google competition in the United States. Image courtesy of Google

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Second grader Sarah Gomez-Lane's drawing of a group of colorful dinosaurs won Google's Doodle for Google 2018 competition in the United States.

Gomez-Lane came up with the drawing to correspond with the theme of "What inspires me," stating that her dream is to one day become a paleontologist.

Gomez-Lane won $30,000 towards a college scholarship while her elementary school located in Falls Church, Va., received $50,000 to spend on new technology.

Google released on YouTube a video of Gomez-Lane winning the competition and showed how she got to work with Google Doodle artists in bringing her artwork to life in an animated way.

Google's homepage features Gomez-Lane's drawing next to a play button which begins an animated sequence. The T-Rex can be made to start playing a trumpet while the Stegosaurus floats in the air after creating a bubblegum bubble.

Submissions for the 2019 Doodle for Google competition will be accepted until March 18. The 2019 competition will feature a panel of celebrity judges that includes Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, Kermit the Frog and 2018 National Teacher of the Year Mandy Manning.

Fallon and Kermit announced their participation by performing a song together on The Tonight Show . The pair then announced that the theme for 2019 is "When I grow up, I hope."