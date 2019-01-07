Tia and Tamera Mowry pay tribute to late grandmother

Tia Mowry (R) and Cory Hardrict attend the BET Awards on June 26, 2016. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Tia Mowry penned a touching post following her grandma Clo's death from cancer. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Celebrity sisters Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry are paying tribute to their late grandmother.

The Sister, Sister alums penned touching posts Sunday on Instagram following their grandma Clo's death from cancer.

Tia shared a throwback photo of herself embracing her grandmother in a sunny locale. She voiced her grief in the caption.

"You went on to see the Lord this morning and I'm so happy I got to see you. I thank God. I love you grandma, I love you. My heart is broken," the star wrote.

Tia said in another post she is grateful Clo was able to meet her daughter, Cairo Tiahna, whom she welcomed with husband Cory Hardrict in May. The couple are also parents to 7-year-old son Cree.

"I'm so happy you got to see her. Cairo. You prayed for her in my womb and now you got to touch and see her before you transitioned. It was your wish. We miss you already. I love you Clo," Tia wrote.

Tamera posted a picture of herself with Clo at her wedding. The actress tied the knot with Adam Housley in May 2011 and is parent to 6-year-old son Aden and 3-year-old daughter Ariah.

"You are with the Lord now. You fought a long long fight. Your wish was to be around your children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ariah, Adem, Adam and I miss you so much. I love you love you. Till we meet again," she wrote.

Tamera had praised her grandmother's strength in a post Saturday.

"You are the matriarch of our family. Every good thing trickles down from you. You amaze me every day with your strength and unconditional love," she said. "Love you so so so much. #cancersucks," she said.

Clo's death comes just two months after Tamera's niece Alaina Housley was killed in the Thousand Oaks shooting. Housley and 11 others died, including a law enforcement officer responding to the scene who was killed by friendly fire.