Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Clementine navigates through a horde of zombies in the new trailer for Episode 3 of Telltale Games' newly resurrected, The Walking Dead: The Final Season.

The clip, released on Monday, begins with Clementine torturing a raider as she seeks information regarding where Lily has taken her group.

AJ, the young boy Clementine has raised, looks on as the hardened survivor burns a cigar onto the raider.

Clementine, as she searches for answers, covers herself in zombie guts in order to walk amongst the undead undetected. The trailer ends with a flashback sequence featuring a younger Clementine and former protagonist Lee from Telltale's first Walking Dead game.

Episode 3 titled Broken Toys, will be available for download on Jan. 15 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The trailer arrives after Skybound Entertainment, the company behind The Walking Dead franchise, resumed development on the video game in November after Telltale closed its doors.

Telltale's closure had left The Final Season's fate in jeopardy. Skybound plans on finishing and releasing Episode 4, which will bring the game series to an end.

Skybound has also resumed selling Seasons 1-3 of The Walking Dead games.