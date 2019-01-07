Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Model and television personality Kendall Jenner is the new face of Proactiv skincare.
The 23-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star announced her partnership with the company in a promotional video Sunday.
"Welcome to the family, dahling! @KendallJenner is the new face of Proactiv #weloveyoukendall #kendalldoesproactiv," Proactiv captioned the post on Twitter.
The video recounts Jenner's experience following the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. The model was both mocked and praised for walking the red carpet at the awards show during a breakout.
"It's a huge deal that I'm partnering with Proactiv and hoping that I can help people," she says in the clip.
Jenner's mom, Kris Jenner, had teased the news in an Instagram post Saturday. She praised Jenner for being "so brave and vulnerable" in her new venture.
"Seeing you share your most raw story in order to make a positive impact for so many people and help foster a positive dialogue is a testament to the incredible woman you've become," Kris wrote.
I’m so proud of my darling @KendallJenner for being so brave and vulnerable. Seeing you share your most raw story in order to make a positive impact for so many people and help foster a positive dialogue is a testament to the incredible woman you’ve become. Make sure to watch Kendall’s Twitter on Sunday night to find out what I’m talking about and be prepared to be moved. #bethechange #shareyourstory #changetheconversation #proudmom #finallyasolution #authenticity #mydaughterinspiresme #getready
Kris' phrasing led to some backlash and ridicule online following Jenner's actual announcement.
"Can we all take a moment to thank God that @Kendalljenner found the strength to admit she has... ACNE? How much must one family bear?" one person tweeted.
"I'm in no way knocking those with acne problems, but the way they hyped it, is beyond ridiculous," another added.