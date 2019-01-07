Kendall Jenner attends the CFDA Fashion Awards on June 4. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kendall Jenner walks the runway at the Victoria's Secret fashion show on November 8. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kendall Jenner is partnering with Proactiv acne treatment. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Model and television personality Kendall Jenner is the new face of Proactiv skincare.

The 23-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star announced her partnership with the company in a promotional video Sunday.

"Welcome to the family, dahling! @KendallJenner is the new face of Proactiv #weloveyoukendall #kendalldoesproactiv," Proactiv captioned the post on Twitter.

The video recounts Jenner's experience following the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. The model was both mocked and praised for walking the red carpet at the awards show during a breakout.

"It's a huge deal that I'm partnering with Proactiv and hoping that I can help people," she says in the clip.

Jenner's mom, Kris Jenner, had teased the news in an Instagram post Saturday. She praised Jenner for being "so brave and vulnerable" in her new venture.

"Seeing you share your most raw story in order to make a positive impact for so many people and help foster a positive dialogue is a testament to the incredible woman you've become," Kris wrote.

Kris' phrasing led to some backlash and ridicule online following Jenner's actual announcement.

"Can we all take a moment to thank God that @Kendalljenner found the strength to admit she has... ACNE? How much must one family bear?" one person tweeted.

"I'm in no way knocking those with acne problems, but the way they hyped it, is beyond ridiculous," another added.