Co-hosts Sandra Oh (L) and Andy Samberg pose on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Multi-instrumentalist Joanna Newsom (L) and husband Samberg pose on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actors from left to right, Phoebe Waller-Bridge of "Fleabag," co-host Sandra Oh, and Jodie Comer of "Killing Eve" pose on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lady Gaga was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) for her role in "A Star is Born." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Glenn Close was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) for "The Wife." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Amy Adams was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for "Vice" and Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for "Sharp Objects." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Carol Burnett winner of the first inaugural Carol Burnett Award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kristen Bell was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) for "The Good Place." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Penélope Cruz was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Julia Roberts was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama) for "Homecoming." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer Keith Urban (L) and wife Nicole Kidman walk the red carpet. Kidman was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) for "Destroyer." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Emily Blunt (L) and husband John Krasinski walk the red carpet. Blunt was nominated for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for "Mary Poppins Returns." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Christian Bale (L) and his wife Sibi Blazic walk the red carpet. Bale was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for "Vice." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Linda Cardellini of "Green Book." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Regina King was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for " If Beale Street Could Talk" and Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for "Seven Seconds." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dakota Fanning of "The Alienist." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jim Carrey (L) and girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga walk the red carpet. Carrey was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) for "Kidding." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jameela Jamil of "The Good Place." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lili Reinhart of "Riverdale." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Elizabeth Perkins of "Sharp Objects." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rachel Brosnahan was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lupita Nyong'o of "Black Panther." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Danai Gurira of "Black Panther." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Catherine Zeta-Jones (L) and Michael Douglas. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Musician Tom Kaulitz (L) and model Heidi Klum of "America's Got Talent." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lucy Liu of "Elementary." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rami Malek was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) for "Bohemian Rhapsody." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

The cast of "Bohemian Rhapsody" rom left to right, John Deacon, Brian May, Lucy Boynton, Malek, Roger Taylor, and Sarina Potgieter were nominated for Best Picture (Drama). Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Darren Criss was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ricky Martin of "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Halle Berry of "Catwoman." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Stephan James was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama) for "Homecoming." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Saoirse Ronan of "Mary Queen of Scots." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Alison Brie (L) and husband Dave Franco walk the red carpet. Brie was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) for "GLOW." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Hugh Grant (L) and producer, wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein walk the red carpet. Grant was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for "A Very English Scandal." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Gemma Chan of "Crazy Rich Asians." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kaley Cuoco of "The Big Bang Theory." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Connie Britton was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for "Dirty John." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jessica Chastain of "Molly's Game." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Melissa McCarthy was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) for " Can You Ever Forgive Me?" Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Bradley Cooper (R) and girlfriend, supermodel Irina Shayk attend the awards. Cooper was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) and Best Director (Motion Picture) for "A Star is Born." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Executive producer Octavia Spencer of "Green Book." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Taraji P. Henson of "Proud Mary." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jason Bateman (L) and wife Amanda Anka walk the red carpet. Bateman was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama) for "Ozark." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Constance Wu was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for "Crazy Rich Asians." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ryan Michelle Bathe (L) and husband Sterling K. Brown of "Black Panther" walk the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Alex Borstein was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Keri Russell (L) and boyfriend Matthew Rhys walk the red carpet. Russell was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama) for "The Americans." Rhys was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama) for "The Americans." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Timothée Chalamet was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for "Beautiful Boy." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Charlize Theron was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for "Tully." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

John David Washington was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) for "BlacKkKlansman." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Allison Janney of "I, Tonya." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Elisabeth Moss was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama) for "The Handmaid’s Tale." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Amber Heard of "Aquaman." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Billy Porter was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama) for "Pose." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Emma Stone was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for "The Favourite." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Anne Hathaway (R) of "Ocean's 8" and husband Adam Shulman attend the awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Maya Rudolph of "Big Mouth." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sam Rockwell (L) and girlfriend Leslie Bibb walk the red carpet. Rockwell was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for "Vice." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Alyssa Milano of "Charmed." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sacha Baron Cohen (L) and wife, actress Isla Fisher attend the awards. Baron Cohen was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) for "Who is America." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Debra Messing was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) for "Will & Grace." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Janelle Monáe of "Hidden Figures." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Elsie Fisher was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for "Eighth Grade." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Caitriona Balfe was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama for "Outlander." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer Sofia Carson. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Terry Crews of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Model Molly Sims. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Yvonne Strahovski was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for "The Handmaid's Tale." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dominique Jackson of "Pose." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Mj Rodriguez of "Pose." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Evan Peters of "Pose." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Julianne Moore of "The Big Lebowski." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chrissy Metz of "This is Us." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rachel Weisz was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for "The Favourite." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Gina Rodriguez (L) of "Jane the Virgin" and husband Joe Locicero walk the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Judy Greer of "Halloween." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Comedian Ken Jeong (L) of "Crazy Rich Asians" and wife Tran Jeong walk the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rosamund Pike was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) for " A Private War." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kate Mara of "House of Cards." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ashley Hinshaw of "About Cherry" (L) and Topher Grace of "BlacKkKlansman" walk the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Richard Gere of "Pretty Woman." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Olivia Colman was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for her work in "The Favourite." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jamie Lee Curtis of "Halloween." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Francia Raisa of "Grown-ish" is co-hosting the Golden Globes pre-show. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Richard Madden was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama) for his performance in "Bodyguard." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Laura Harrier of "BlacKkKlansman." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Camilla Belle of "10,000 BC." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Caroline Aaron (L) and Kevin Pollak of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kiki Layne of "If Beale Street Could Talk." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Holly Taylor of "The Americans." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lawyer John Sloss (L) and film producer Charles B. Wessler walk the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lucy Boynton of "Bohemian Rhapsody." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Meher Tatna. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jasper Pääkkönen of "BlacKkKlansman." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Brian Currie was nominated for Best Screenplay (Motion Picture) for "Green Book." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Songwriter Desmond Child. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Producer Bill Gerber (L) and Emma Gerber walk the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Director Giada Colagrande (L) and actor Willem Dafoe, nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) for "At Eternity’s Gate" arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ryan Seacrest of E! Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Giuliana Rancic of E! Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Missi Pyle of "The Artist." Pyle is co-hosting the Golden Globes pre-show. thePhoto by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Yvette Nicole Brown of "Talking Dead." Brown is co-hosting the Golden Globes pre-show. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo