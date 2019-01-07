Jeff Bridges participates in a hand and footprint ceremony in the forecourt of TCL Chinese Theatre on January 6, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Jeff Bridges was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes and delivered a speech that touched on his career and how individuals can bring change to the world.

Bridges, who was introduced by Chris Pine, began his speech by thanking his family and friends including his wife Susan Geston for her love and support.

The actor then thanked various filmmakers he has worked with including directing duo the Coen brothers who featured Bridges in 1998's The Big Lebowski.

"You know if I'm lucky, I'll be associated with The Dude for the rest of my life," Bridges said about his iconic role in The Big Lebowski. "I feel so, you know, honored to be a part of that film."

Bridges continued by discussing how anyone can affect society and bring about change, mentioning his friend and architect Bucky Fuller. Bridges said Fuller used a little rudder known as a trim tab to help with the steering of oceangoing tankers.

"Bucky made the analogy that the trim tab is an example of how the individual is connected to society, and how we affect society. And I like to think of myself as a trim tab, and all of us are trim tabs," Bridges said.

"We may seem like we're not up to the task, but we are, man. We're alive. We can make a difference. We can turn this ship in the way we want to go, man! Towards love, creating a healthy planet for all of us," he continued.

The Cecil B. DeMille Award is given to those who have made a lasting impact in the entertainment industry. Oprah Winfrey received the award in 2018.

