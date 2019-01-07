Heidi Klum (R) and Tom Kaulitz attend the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party on Sunday. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Heidi Klum (R) and Tom Kaulitz attend the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Heidi Klum (R) and Tom Kaulitz attend the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Heidi Klum got close to her fiancé, Tom Kaulitz, on the red carpet.

The 45-year-old model and television personality attended the 2019 Golden Globe Awards with her husband-to-be Sunday in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Klum wore a strapless dress with a corset top and floral appliqué on the skirt, while Kaulitz sported a classic black tuxedo. The pair were all smiles as they kissed and posed for photos.

"Tonight we have the #GoldenGlobes and tomorrow night we have #AGTChampions!" Klum wrote on Instagram, referencing her show America's Got Talent: The Champions. "An exciting couple of days."

The America's Got Talent judge also cozied up to Kaulitz at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party. She changed into a flowing dress with a thigh-high slit and cleavage-baring neckline.

Klum got engaged to Kaulitz, a musician in the band Tokio Hotel, on Christmas Eve in December. The pair were first linked in March and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS gala in May.

"He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person," Klum told People of Kaulitz in September. "I feel so lucky. I don't know the last time I was this happy in my life."

"He is absolutely wonderful," she gushed. "Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good."

Klum was previously married to Ric Pipino and Seal. She is parent to four children, daughters Helene and Lou and sons Henry and Johan.

Moments from the InStyle Golden Globes afterparty