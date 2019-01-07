Famous birthdays for Jan. 7: Katie Couric, Nicolas Cage

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include Millard Fillmore, 13th president of the United States, in 1800
-- Marie-Bernarde Soubirous, who became St. Bernadette and whose visions led to the foundation of the shrine at Lourdes, France, in 1844
-- Film executive Adolph Zukor in 1873
-- Author Zora Neale Hurston in 1891
-- Actor Butterfly McQueen in 1911
-- Author William Blatty (The Exorcist) in 1928
-- Rolling Stone magazine publisher Jann Wenner in 1946 (age 73)
-- Singer Kenny Loggins in 1948 (age 71)
-- Actor Erin Gray in 1950 (age 69)
-- Actor David Caruso in 1956 (age 63)
-- Television personality Katie Couric in 1957 (age 62)
-- Actor Nicolas Cage in 1964 (age 55)
-- Actor Jeremy Renner in 1971 (age 48)
-- Actor Dustin Diamond in 1977 (age 42)
-- Actor Lauren Cohan in 1982 (age 37)
-- Actor Brett Dalton in 1983 (age 36)
-- Actor Marcus Scribner in 2000 (age 19)