Abby Lee Miller teaches JoJo Siwa to drive in new video

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Abby Lee Miller teaches her former dance student JoJo Siwa to drive a car in a new video.

The 52-year-old television personality reunited with Siwa, who starred with her on the Lifetime series Dance Moms, in a clip Saturday on the teenager's YouTube channel.

The video shows Miller coach 15-year-old Siwa to drive on a main road. The pair also ordered food in a Burger King drive-thru.

"Just stick your head up and look where you're going and you'll figure it out. You don't always need directions," Miller advises.

Miller rated Siwa's driving a 9 out of 10 and also praised her former pupil's dancing.

"I always thought you were great at everything, sweetie, even when you were a little kid," she said.

Siwa starred with Miller in Seasons 5 and 6 of Dance Moms. Miller confirmed in December she will return to the show following her diagnosis with cancer.

"OMG! Can you believe I'm going to film Season 8 of Dance Moms! Yes, it's official! We begin the end of Jan!" she announced on Instagram.

Justin Bieber apologized to Siwa last week after dissing her new car, which features colorful stripes and her image. The singer said he didn't mean to be "malicious or mean spirited" by telling Siwa to "burn" the vehicle in the comments.