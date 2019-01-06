Famous birthdays for Jan. 6: Norman Reedus, John Singleton

Kate McKinnon appears backstage during the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 17. The actor turns 35 on January 6. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Norman Reedus arrives on the red carpet at the "Isle Of Dogs" New York Screening at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on March 20 in New York City. The actor turns 50 on January 6.

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- French battlefield leader St. Joan of Arc in 1412

-- Frenchman Jacques-Étienne Montgolfier, who, with his brother, invented the hot air balloon, in 1745

-- German archaeologist Heinrich Schliemann, who discovered the ruins of ancient Troy, in 1822

-- Lebanese writer Khalil Gibran in 1883

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Early Wynn in 1920

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Cary Middlecoff in 1921

-- Auto executive John DeLorean in 1925

-- Author E.L. Doctorow in 1931

-- U.S. football coach/broadcaster Lou Holtz in 1937 (age 82)

-- Actor Bonnie Franklin in 1944

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Syd Barrett (Pink Floyd) in 1946

-- Hall of Fame golfer Nancy Lopez in 1957 (age 62)

-- Hall of Fame football player/actor/broadcaster Howie Long in 1960 (age 59)

-- Actor Rowan Atkinson in 1955 (age 64)

-- Journalist Nigella Lawson in 1960 (age 59)

-- Film composer AR Rahman (Slumdog Millionaire) in 1967 (age 52)

-- Filmmaker John Singleton in 1968 (age 51)

-- Actor Norman Reedus in 1969 (age 50)

-- Television chef Ree Drummond (The Pioneer Woman) in 1969 (age 50)

-- Television personality Julie Chen in 1970 (age 49)

-- Actor Eddie Redmayne in 1982 (age 37)

-- Actor Kate McKinnon in 1984 (age 35)

-- Businessman Eric Trump (son of President Donald Trump) in 1984 (age 35)

-- Rock singer Alex Turner (Arctic Monkeys) in 1986 (age 33)