Craig Johnson says next Longmire book is due out in September

Yvonne Boismier Phillips and Lou Diamond Phillips arrive at the 90th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 4. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Robert Taylor attends the premiere of "The Meg" in Los Angeles on August 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Novelist Craig Johnson announced he has finished writing the next installment in his Wyoming-set series of Longmire books.

"Headed to the publisher next week...," Johnson tweeted Saturday, along with the image of a wolf and the message: "Land of Wolves. A Walt Longmire Mystery. Coming, September 2019."

Johnson's latest Longmire book Depth of Winter was released in 2018.

The books about a resourceful and honest, small-town sheriff inspired a TV drama starring Robert Taylor, Lou Diamond Phillips, Cassidy Freeman, Adam Bartley, Zahn McClarnon, A. Martinez and Katee Sackhoff. The show ran for six seasons and ended in 2017.