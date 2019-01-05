Famous birthdays for Jan. 5: Marilyn Manson, Clancy Brown

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
-- Zebulon Pike, discoverer of Pike's Peak in Colorado in 1779
-- U.S. baseball executive/Baseball Hall of Fame member Ban Johnson in 1864
-- Artist Yves Tanguy in 1900
-- Actor George Reeves (TV's Superman) in 1914
-- Actor Jane Wyman in 1917
-- Walter Mondale, former U.S. vice president/1984 Democratic presidential candidate, in 1928 (age 90)
-- Italian writer Umberto Eco in 1932
-- U.S. football Hall of Fame member Chuck Noll in 1932
-- Football Hall of Fame member Jim Otto in 1938 (age 81)
-- Filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki in 1941 (age 78)
-- Talk show host Charlie Rose in 1942 (age 77)
-- Actor Robert Duvall in 1931 (age 88)
-- Actor Diane Keaton in 1946 (age 73)
-- Actor Pamela Sue Martin in 1953 (age 66)
-- Actor Clancy Brown in 1959 (age 60)
-- Singer Iris DeMent in 1961 (age 58)
-- Actor Suzy Amis in 1962 (age 57)
-- Dancer/TV personality Carrie Ann Inaba in 1968 (age 51)
-- Rock singer Marilyn Manson in 1969 (age 50)
-- Actor Bradley Cooper in 1975 (age 44)
-- Actor January Jones in 1978 (age 41)
-- DJ Deadmau5, born Joel Thomas Zimmerman, in 1981 (age 38)
-- Actor Jason Mitchell in 1987 (age 32)